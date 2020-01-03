BNP candidates will win in city polls if people can exercise voting rights freely: Moudud

BNP’s standing committee member Barrister Moudud Ahmed on Friday said their party nominated mayoral candidates for two Dhaka city corporations will win in the polls if city dwellers can exercise their voting rights freely.

Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal arranged the discussion, titled “Independence, Stealing Voting Right and Today’s Reality.”Fearing arrests of party’s leaders and activists ahead of the upcoming elections, to be held on January 30, Moudud Ahmed expressed doubt over free, fair and acceptable elections.

He said, “There may be great festivity and rallies, but all will calm down just before two days of the elections. Voting and arrests of opposition party’s leaders will take place simultaneously.”

“BNP will take part in the upcoming city elections. We will win a landslide victory in elections if people can exercise their franchise freely. But, the government is going to hold sham elections,” he added.