Death toll in Indonesian flooding rises to 43

The death toll from severe floods and landslides that hit the Indonesian capital and neighbouring areas on New Year’s Day has risen to 43, the country’s disaster agency said on Friday.

Floodwaters have largely receded in the capital, but officials warn of more heavy downpours until at least January 10.More than 31,000 people were displaced, said Agus Wibowo, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.

Agus said that 17 deaths were in the district of Bogor, nine occurred in Jakarta, and the remaining deaths were recorded in the districts of Lebak, Bekasi, Tangerang and Depok.

A weather modification operation to intercept clouds and induce rain before the clouds reach the greater Jakarta area would be carried out starting Friday, he said.

Authorities said rainfall that started on New Year’s Eve was the worst in more than two decades, causing rivers to burst and sending floodwaters to residential areas.

Floods and landslides are common in Indonesia during the rainy season.