Female NGO worker’s body recovered from sugarcane field in Faridpur

Police recovered a bloodstained body of female managing director of a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) from a sugarcane field in Modhukhali upazila of Faridpur district on Friday.

Confirming this to media, officer-in-charge (OC) of Modhukhali Police Station Md Aminul Islam said, “Police recovered the wounded body of Lipi Akter from the spot on Friday noon after family members of the victim informed the law enforcers. Earlier, locals found a dead body in a sugarcane field at Bagat Munshipara village in the morning.”The body of the deceased was sent to the morgue of Faridpur Medical College Hospital (FMCH) for an autopsy, the OC said.

Aminul Islam also said that police found several injury marks on the victim’s head and body.

“It’s a well-planed murder. Investigation is underway to find out how Lipi Akter was killed and who were behind the murder. Family members of the victim are taking preparation to file a case with police station over the murder,” he added.