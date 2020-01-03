Hasan Mahmud shines as Platoon beat Khulna Tigers

Dhaka Platoon jumped to the top of the points table beating Khulna Tigers by 12 runs in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Hasan Mahmud, the young pace bowler of Platoon, picked up four wickets conceding 32 runs to lead the team to ensure their sixth win of the season.

With this win, Platoon amassed 12 points from six wins in nine games.

Rajshahi Royals and Chattogram Challengers also secured the same amount of points, but due to better run-rate, Platoon are at the top with Royals at the second place and Challengers at number three.

Replying to Platoon’s 172 for four in 20 overs, Khulna Tigers tumbled for 160 for eight in 20 overs and endured their third defeat of the season.

Khulna Tigers opened the innings with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Aminul Islam Biplob. They posted 11 runs before Aminul fell for four off six balls. Mehidy also failed to do well falling prey to Hasan Mahmud for 15 off 15 balls with one four and one six.

South African Rilee Rossouw came to bat at number three and posted 18 runs. He was also removed by Hasan Mahmud. After Rossouw, Shamsur Rahman fell for three and Khulna Tigers were never able to recover from this debacle.

However, captain Mushfiqur Rahim came up with the imperious knock of 64 off 33 balls with six fours and four sixes. Afghanistan batsman Najibullah Zadran scored 31 as well but Khulna could not avert defeat because of the failure of other batsmen.

While Hasan Mahmud bagged four wickets, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Pakistani bowler Shadab Khan and Thisara Perera of Sri Lanka took one wicket each.

Earlier, Khulna Tigers won the toss and sent Platoon to bat first. Tamim Iqbal and Anamul Haque Bijoy posted 45 runs in the opening stand. While Bijoy fell prey to Shaiful Islam for 15 off 13 balls, Tamim posted 25 off 23.

Mominul Haque came in to bat at number three and hit 38 off 36 with three fours before being removed by Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir. Number-four batsman Mehedi scored only one run.

Platoon lost four wickets in 118 runs. But in the fifth wicket stand, Ariful Haque and Asif Ali posted 54 runs which helped them post a challenging total.

Mohammad Amir took two wickets conceding 27 runs while Shaiful Islam and Aminul Islam bagged one wicket each.

Platoon will play their next game against Rangpur Rangers on January 8 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium while Khulna Tigers will take on Chattogram Challengers on January 4 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.