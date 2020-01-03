Kareena starer film Good Newwz earns Rs 127.90 crore

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar starer film Good Newwz collected Rs 127.90 crore in its first week.
The film showed a decline from the New Year holiday on Wednesday but collected a decent Rs 10.80 crore on Thursday.Sharing the day-wise collections of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Good Newwz puts up a fantastic show in Week 1.The film might cross the Rs 200 crore mark until the release of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on January 10.”
The film is made under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, the film is a goofup comedy directed by Raj Mehta.