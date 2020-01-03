Prince William declares 2020s as a ‘Decade of Action’

Launching a new environmental prize, Duke of Cambridge Prince William called the 2020s as the “decade of action” for saving the environment and the earth.

He added, “Remember the awe-inspiring civilisations that we have built, the life-saving technology we have created, the fact that we have put a man on the moon. People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests—a decade of action to repair the Earth.”The future king spoke about the need for furthering environmental conservation efforts while announcing the Earthshot Prize, a multi-million pound prize awarded to five winners per year over the next 10 years, with the aim of generating 50 potentially planet-saving solutions by 2030.

It will reward progress across all sectors of industry and society.

Kensington Palace said it could be received by scientists, activists, economists, leaders, governments, banks, businesses, cities, or even countries.

The Earthshot Prize was announced with a film featuring Sir David Attenborough saying, “The Earthshot Prize. A global prize designed to motivate and inspire a new generation of thinkers, leaders and dreamers to think differently. Visionaries rewarded over the next decade for responding to the great challenges of our time.”

The project will be formally launched later this year and challenges will be announced in events around the globe. An annual awards ceremony will take place in different cities each year between 2021 and 2030.