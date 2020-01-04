Adopt ‘can-do’ approach: FM to students

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and other guests at a function at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday, Jan 4, 2020. Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday urged students to adopt the ‘can-do’ approach to achieve their goals and establish themselves in society in a meaningful way.

“You have to have that confidence – ‘I can do’ – and if you can do that I have a hope you can achieve your goal,” he said.

The Foreign Minister was addressing a function at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium in the city which was arranged to distribute education scholarships among students and ‘Sylhet Pride Award 2020’ to prominent persons.

Dr Momen encouraged the students to make best use of the present saying that past is history, future is a mystery and present is a gift of God.

Provita Bikash Bangladesh organised the function to distribute ‘Abu Ahmad Abdul Hafiz-Syeda Shahar Banu Chowdhury’ education scholarships and award.

Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith and senior Awami League leader Inam Ahmed Chowdhury were, among others, present.

A total of 13 individuals, including Social Welfare Ministry Secretary Mohammad Jainul Bari, Agrani Bank Limited Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture M Arifur Rahman Apu and additional secretary M Habibur Rahman were awarded at the programme.