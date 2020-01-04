Gold prices record six-year high, hit Tk 60,000 a Bhori

The prices of gold in the local market have increased again by Tk 1,166 per Bhori (11.664 grams).

Bangladesh Jewellers’ Samity (BAJUS) adjusted gold prices citing price hike in international market.The new prices will come into effect from Sunday.After the latest hike, the price of one Bhori of 22-carat gold stands at Tk 60,361 while 21-carat gold price at Tk 58,028, 18-carat gold at Tk 53,013 and traditional gold at Tk 40,240 per Bhori. Bangladesh Jewellers’ Samity (BAJUS) announced the price hike in a statement on Saturday night. The price of silver, however, has remained at Tk 933 per Bhori (21-carat Cadmium Silver).