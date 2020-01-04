Don't Miss
Home / Entertainment / Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor followed by paparazzi till elevator

Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor followed by paparazzi till elevator

Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor followed by paparazzi till elevator

In a video that is doing the rounds online, the shutterbugs are seen tailing the Kapoor sisters all the way to the elevator of the building just to get the perfect shot.What has grabbed everyone’s attention is Janhvi’s sweet response. “You came all the way here? Happy New Year!” she was heard telling the photographer.

Khushi, who is studying at the New York Film Academy, is home for a winter break. Janhvi is extremely happy that her younger sister is back, and is spending as much time with her as she can.

Just like her sister Janhvi, Khushi wants to pursue acting as a career. However, she will finish her course at New York Film Academy, before she signs her first film.

Janhvi’s next release is Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which she plays the titular role. The film, which also stars Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Manav Vij in key roles, will hit the screens on March 13 this year.

Apart from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi also has Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana, Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and Karan Johar’s Takht in her kitty.