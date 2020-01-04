Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor followed by paparazzi till elevator

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are followed around by the paparazzi everywhere, and it was no different when they visited their friend’s house earlier this week.

Khushi, who is studying at the New York Film Academy, is home for a winter break. Janhvi is extremely happy that her younger sister is back, and is spending as much time with her as she can.

Just like her sister Janhvi, Khushi wants to pursue acting as a career. However, she will finish her course at New York Film Academy, before she signs her first film.

Janhvi’s next release is Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which she plays the titular role. The film, which also stars Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Manav Vij in key roles, will hit the screens on March 13 this year.

Apart from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi also has Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana, Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and Karan Johar’s Takht in her kitty.