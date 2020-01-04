Joy, Lekhak made BCL president, secretary

Three months after they were made acting chief and acting deputy chief of the organisation, Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee have been made president and general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) respectively.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina made the announcement at BCL’s 72nd founding anniversary and reunion programme at Suhrawardy Udyan in the city on Saturday.

The announcement came AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader made a request to this end.

On September 14 last year, Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and Golam Rabbani were removed from the posts of BCL president and general secretary for their controversial activities.

Later, BCL senior vice-president Al-Nahean Khan Joy and joint general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharee were made its acting president and general secretary respectively.