Nusrat Jahan wants to do two films a year

Jahan said she wants to step out of her comfort zone and be associated with genres she has not done before.“I plan to do two films a year, given that I have so much work to do as an MP,” said the 29-year-old who is essaying the female lead role in Pavel’s Bengali film Asur that was released on Friday.

On how she managed the dual roles of an MP and an actress while shooting for the film, Nusrat Jahan told PTI that she used to talk to her team regarding constituency work and political programmes in between shots and before the start of shooting.

“I’ll make sure I have time to do films,” said Jahan who won from Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency as a Trinamool Congress candidate in the 2019 general elections.

Nusrat Jahan added, “I want to grow as an actor. I want to explore things out of my comfort zone. I still want to do amazing commercial films wearing the best of make-up, designer clothes … and my hair flying.”