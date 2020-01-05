BRITISH BANGLADESHI CONSULTANCY WINS BEST BUSINESS AWARD

Kazient Privacy Experts has been named the Best Small to Medium-sized Business of 2019 at the Best Business Awards (BBAs).

Hailed as one of the UK’s highest profile awards, the BBAs has recognised Kazient’s pragmatic and innovative approach to GDPR compliance solutions.

In a world where the use of data is more abundant, far-reaching and instantaneous, the value of privacy and security has become more important than ever. Non-compliance has devastating consequences from huge financial costs to a breakdown in customer trust, as well as reputational damage. Businesses that demonstrate they value the privacy of their customers foster stronger trusting relationships and often gain a competitive advantage.

Jamal Ahmed, Director of Kazient Privacy Experts and Fellow of Information Privacy, said: “With over five million small and medium sized businesses in the UK, I am humbled and honoured that Kazient has been awarded Best Business of 2019. We are delighted that the excellent level of service and expertise we provide our clients has been recognised.”

Chairman of the Best Business Awards judges said: “Kazient Privacy Experts has effectively captured a share in the market by providing a bespoke service to clients and going out of its way to really understand their data protection needs to ensure they are fully GDPR compliant. Its comprehensive offering includes consultancy, outsourced data protection officer services, training for staff and sharing of data protection news. Well done to Kazient Privacy Experts for achieving strong growth by getting to know clients well and focusing on building a strong working relationship.”

The BBAs pride themselves on having a large panel of independent expert judges who select winners according to strict criteria for each category and sector. Due to its high profile, the Awards attract a wide range of entries from all sectors from large international PLCs and public sector organisations to dynamic and innovative SMEs. Winning this accolade speaks volumes about the importance and quality of Kazient’s work to date.