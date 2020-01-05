Feels good to help others as Rotarian: Minister Mozammel

Mentioning that helpless people around the world are being benefited by the services of Rotary, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Saturday said it feels good to help others as a Rotarian.

“More than 1.2 million Rotarians in 3,000 Rotary clubs in the world are engaged in humanitarian services. I feel proud as a Rotarian for the last 35 years,” the minister said during the closing ceremony of Rotary conference at Kushiara International Convention Centre in Sylhet.

Mozammel was the chief guest of Rotary conference ‘Shomaroho’ of Rotary International District-3282 for Bangladesh in 2020.

During his speech, the minister said that there is religious extremism in different countries like India and America but Bangladesh is a secular country where people do not engage in extremism.

“Lack of religion creates a lot of problems in the society. We Rotarians serve humanity in a secular manner without considering the religious identity of people,” he explained.

The minister called upon Rotarians to be sympathetic towards people, especially those who are neglected. He said we will benefit if we can help them to integrate into the mainstream of society.

The Rotary conference was chaired by Rotary governor Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Principal M Ataur Rahman Pir where Ruhela Khan Chowdhury was elected the district governor for 2022-23 Rota Year.

Rotary International District-3282 was formed with 165 Rotary clubs in various districts in Bangladesh and there are nearly 6,000 Rotarians in those clubs.