Momen seeks Australian support in expediting Rohingya repatriation

DHAKA, Jan 05, 2020 : Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today sought Australian support in expediting the repatriation process of forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to their land of origin in Myanmar.

The minister made the urge when outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Julia Niblett made a farewell call on him at foreign ministry here today.

During the meeting, Momen also expressed his gratitude to the Australian government for providing humanitarian aid to Rohingyas at their makeshift camps in Cox’s Bazar.

The foreign minister requested Australian envoy to pursue her government to recognize Bangladesh’s diploma degree and to operate direct flight and cargo from Bangladesh to Australia.

Momen also urged the Australian government to invest in Bangladesh in a large scale as well as to set up their visa issuing office here.

The departing High Commissioner assured the minister to convey all the urges to her government.

The Foreign Minister also expressed concern on ongoing bushfire in Australia which made serious damages to the lives, property and environment.