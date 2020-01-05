Tigress resume training in Sylhet from Jan 7

Bangladesh national women’s cricket team yet another will resume their training camp ahead of the upcoming edition of the ICC Women’s World Twenty20-2020.

The extravaganza of the women’s event will be played in Australia in between February 21 and March 8. The Tigress are all set to fly for Australia on February 2, two weeks before the kick-off of the showpiece event in Down Under where they will hold a 10-day preconditioning camp to dovetail with the wicket and condition. They will play a couple of practice matches beside their ICC-approved warm-ups against Pakistan and Thailand. This time they will hold a five-week-long special camp which will be taken place at the beauty-scenic Sylhet International Cricket Stadium at the Lakkatura area of Sylhet, where they are scheduled to come on January7, three days after the conclusion of the fourth-phase of the special edition of the Bangabandhu-Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

They will play some practice matches beside their regular practice session, where their overseas coaching staff, who are now on vacation, will join the team on January 6.

Bangladesh women team have been clubbed in the toughest group, where they have to fight against top-flight India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and the host mighty Australia.

It’s hard luck for the women’s team that they are not getting a chance to play any series or tournament ahead of their mega event. They had a two-month gap between their South Asian Games and ICC Women’s World Twenty20 but the women’s wing of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) can’t arrange a bilateral series or tournament for their pre-World Cup preparations.

But BCB director and its Women’s wing chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said they have tried their best to arrange a bilateral series for their women’s cricketers for their World Cup preparations.