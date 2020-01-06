Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on the rise in Sirajganj

Hospitals in Sirajganj are struggling to treat an increasing number of people suffering from diarrhoea, pneumonia and other cold-related diseases during winter.

“Most of the patients are children and newborns,” he said. “The number of people being affected by the diseases has spiked because of cold and other reasons.”Meanwhile, the number of such patients has also increased at other hospitals of the district.

“The number of children and newborns suffering from diarrhoea and pneumonia is high,” Sirajganj Civil Surgeon Dr Jahidul Islam said.

He said doctors at concerned hospitals have been ordered to carry out their duties properly.