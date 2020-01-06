Gain public trust, PM tells police

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the police personnel to gain public trust and confidence by developing themselves as the ‘force of people’.

“You [police] will have to be the police of people so that people get confidence and trust in the force,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this while speaking at a meeting with senior officials of the police at her office, marking the Police Week 2020.

Sheikh Hasina said with the introduction of 999 emergency helpline, people now have got a strong confidence in the police force.

She said, “Law enforcers now reach the crime spot and take action immediately responding to the phone call through 999 in the case of any offence. Now, there’s no unwillingness among people to avail themselves of the police service. So, you’ll have to work accordingly.”

Talking about a demand placed by police officials, Hasina said the police personnel have already been attached to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The government will take steps to have the representatives of the police in other agencies like Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and Narcotics Control Department, she added.

In this regard, the PM said the ACC has no jurisdiction to arrest anyone but it can order arrest.

“The ACC has no jurisdiction to arrest anyone… if they want to arrest, they’ll have to tell the law enforcement agencies. They can order,” she said adding that it is not the job of the ACC to keep anyone in custody.

“Everyone has to do their designated jobs,” said the PM added.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Public Security Division Senior Secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin also spoke on the occasion, while Inspector General of Police Mohammad Javed Patwary delivered the welcome speech.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister inaugurated the five-day Police Week-2020 with the theme ‘Mujib Borsher Angikar Police Hobe Jonatar’ at the Rajarbagh Police Lines.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for formation of a separate medical corps in the police as physicians often do not want to come to the police headquarters on deputation.

“If a police medical unit of its own can be formed, it’ll be good for them (the police),” she said adding that talented people like physicians, barristers and engineers may join the police.

Mentioning that the government is now setting up 100 economic zones across the country, the PM said the industrial police unit will have to be strengthened further to ensure the security of these economic zones.

Pointing at the police officials, she said her government wants to ensure the security of people and improvement of their livelihood. So, it is important for the police to ensure public security and maintain the law and order by discharging their duty properly, she said.

She put emphasis on advanced training programmes for the police personnel as the pattern of crimes is constantly changing with the advancement of the digital era.

Hasina extended her thanks to the police as they had been able to keep the law and order under control. “If you couldn’t do this, it might not be possible to carry out massive economic development.”

Focusing on her government’s various activities for the development of law enforcement agencies, she said the government increased the manpower of the police and the posts of officials of the force to a large extent.