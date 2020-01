Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak was admitted to Labaid hospital in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Monday morning after suffering a heart attack.

Biplob, personal secretary of the former state minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry said that his relatives took him to the hospital this morning after she felt chest pain. Doctors at the hospital advised him to undergo a coronary angiogram, he said.