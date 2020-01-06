Labour leadership: Rules for contest to be decided

Labour’s ruling body will meet on Monday to agree the timetable for the party’s leadership race and the rules for the forthcoming contest.

Five MPs – Clive Lewis, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips, Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry – have so far entered the running to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

Party officials will decide the length of the contest and who can vote in it.

The BBC’s Iain Watson said decisions on the eligibility of new members and registered supporters could be crucial.

More than 500,000 people took part in the last leadership contest, when Mr Corbyn was re-elected in 2016.

He signalled his intention to stand down last month after Labour lost its fourth general election in a row and his second as leader. His successor is expected to be in place before council and mayoral elections at the start of May.

A sixth contender, shadow business secretary Rebecca Long Bailey, is also expected to throw her hat into the ring. She is close to Mr Corbyn’s inner circle and represented Labour in an election TV debate.

A new deputy leader also has to be elected after Tom Watson stepped down in December and Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will also set the rules for that contest.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner launched her candidacy for deputy in Stockport earlier.

She said she would be backing friend and flat-mate Ms Long Bailey if she chose to run for the top job.

Shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon, shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler and shadow Europe minister Khalid Mahmood have also confirmed they intend to run for the post of deputy.

The NEC will hold its meeting to determine the structure of the contest a day before Parliament returns from its Christmas recess.

In order to qualify to take part, candidates need the support of at least 21 MPs, as well as the backing of at least 5% of constituency parties or three affiliated bodies – two of which must be trade unions.

One of the key issues to be decided is the cut-off period for membership.

The party’s rules currently state that anyone who wants to join as a full member and vote in the leadership contest, has at least two weeks to sign up – but the NEC could extend this period.

That would most likely favour candidates such as Birmingham Yardley MP Ms Phillips and Ms Nandy, MP for Wigan, who are looking to persuade former supporters of the party – disillusioned about its direction under Mr Corbyn – to rejoin.

In contrast, those contenders who appear to be more popular with the current left-wing and pro-Remain membership, such as shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir, are likely to benefit from a more restricted timetable.

Another point of contention is likely to be the position of MEPs in the contest. MEPs will still exist during the nomination stage, but by the end of the race are likely to be out of a job given the UK looks set to leave the EU on 31 January.

If this sounds like a drab technical meeting, don’t be foxed. The decisions taken by this group could influence the outcome of the contest.

If the left-leaning National Executive Committee fears an invasion of the centrists, it could opt to restrict the joining window for registered supporters to a mere porthole, and up the cost even further.

If, on the other hand, they think more people might join to keep the Corbyn flame burning, they can – if they wish – do the opposite.

Now, all this may sound desperately cynical – but last time around, when Owen Smith unsuccessfully challenged Jeremy Corbyn, a dispute over the leadership rules ended up in the courts.

The NEC will also decide the rules around the participation of registered supporters.

Since 2015, non-party members have been able to sign up temporarily at a reduced cost to cast a vote. When Mr Corbyn first became leader in 2015, people were given two months to sign up for a small fee of £3.

A year later – when he was challenged by Owen Smith – the NEC gave them just two days and the fee went up to £25.

However, more people signed up in 2016, with about 120,000 registered supporters ultimately taking part.

The NEC is an elected body made of up parliamentarians, councillors, trade unionists and constituency party members.

While Ms Long Bailey is entitled to attend as one of three shadow cabinet members, she is not expected to be there given her own likely position in the forthcoming contest.