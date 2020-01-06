Overspeed behind Faridpur accident that killed 6: Police

Overspeed, poor visibility and using the wrong lane are believed to have led to the road accident in which six lives were lost in Faridpur Sadar Upazila’s Kanaipur area on Monday morning.

The victims include four of a family.

Police identified the deceased as Dr Shariful Islam Hadi, his daughter Tabassum, sister-in-law Takia, her daughter Tanzu, his friend sub-inspector Faruk Hossain, hailing from Boalmari upazila, and microbus driver Nahid of Narail.

Shariful’s wife Ribbi was critically injured in the accident that took place around 7am near Karimpur bridge on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway.

Saifuzzaman, additional superintendent of police, said a Dhaka-bound microbus collided with the Khulna-bound ‘Mamun Paribahan’ bus.

Six people were killed on the spot.

Rescuers took Ribbi to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

“Poor visibility caused by dense fog is a major reason behind this accident,” Saifuzzaman said.

Sirajul Islam, assistant superintendent of Faridpur highway police, said the overspeeding bus was on the wrong lane.

He also said police are trying to arrest the driver.

As many as 5,227 people were killed and 6,953 others injured in road accidents across the country last year, according to a road safety advocacy group.