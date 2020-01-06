Protest pours in Dhaka University over rape of a female student

Hundreds of students gathered at Raju Sclupture in Dhaka University campus protesting the rape of a female student took place on yesterday evening (Sunday) at Kurmitola in the capital.

They were chanting various slogans protesting the heinous incident.Meanwhile, Sifatul Islam, a student of DU philosophy, started a hunger strike in front of the Raju Sculpture protesting against rape and seeking justice for the girl.

Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Dhaka University unit brought out a procession on the campus around 3am on Monday demanding justice for the victim and punishment of the rapist.

The victim is now undergoing treatment at the One-Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani.

Bacchu Miah, inspector of DMCH police outpost, said the girl was hospitalised around 12:45am.

Classmates of the victim said she had been picked up by an unidentified man after she got down from the university bus around 7:00 pm and was made unconscious.

The victim regained consciousness around 10:00 pm and contacted her classmates. She was admitted to DMCH around midnight. On information, DU proctor, teachers and students visited her at the hospital.