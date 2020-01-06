Don't Miss
Protest pours in Dhaka University over rape of a female student

Hundreds of students gathered at Raju Sclupture in Dhaka University campus protesting the rape of a female student took place on yesterday evening (Sunday) at Kurmitola in the capital.
Under the banner of “General Students of Dhaka University”, around 150 students gathered bedside Raju Sculpture on the campus around 11:00am and brought out a procession, demanding the exemplary punishment of the rapist.

They were chanting various slogans protesting the heinous incident.Meanwhile, Sifatul Islam, a student of DU philosophy, started a hunger strike in front of the Raju Sculpture protesting against rape and seeking justice for the girl.

Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Dhaka University unit brought out a procession on the campus around 3am on Monday demanding justice for the victim and punishment of the rapist.

The victim is now undergoing treatment at the One-Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani.

Bacchu Miah, inspector of DMCH police outpost, said the girl was hospitalised around 12:45am.

Classmates of the victim said she had been picked up by an unidentified man after she got down from the university bus around 7:00 pm and was made unconscious.

The victim regained consciousness around 10:00 pm and contacted her classmates. She was admitted to DMCH around midnight. On information, DU proctor, teachers and students visited her at the hospital.