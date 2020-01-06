Three Americans Killed in Al Shabaab Militant Attack in Kenya

Three Americans – one U.S. military servicemember and two contractors – were killed by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group during an attack on Sunday on a military base in Kenya used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces, the U.S. military said.
“The wounded Americans are currently in stable condition and being evacuated,” Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement.The attack presents another crisis for Washington just as the Pentagon grapples with a rapidly escalating standoff with Iran following a Friday U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.