ECNEC approves Tk 8,850.74cr project to supply safe water

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved a Taka 8,850.74 crore project to ensure safe water across the country.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that a total of seven projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 11,042.14 crore.“All the seven projects cost will come from the government,” he added.

Of the approved seven projects, six are new while another one is a revised project.

The planning minister said the Department of Public Health and Engineering under the Ministry of LGRD will implement the safe drinking water supply project by June 2025.

The main project operations include setting up of some 90636 non deep tube wells and 1,23,877 deep tube wells, installation of some 2,06,664 submersible pumps and non-deep tube wells and 1,70,222 submersible pumps and deep tube wells with reservoirs, 3,379 ring wells, 3,210 rain water harvesting units, rolling out of some 491 rural piped water supply schemes, erecting of some 320 solar PSF, some 29570 arsenic iron removal plants and some 8838 community based water supply units.

The minister said once the project is implemented, it would be possible to ensure safe water supply in the rural areas.

Revealing the implementation status of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the July-December period of the current fiscal year, Mannan said the executing agencies could spend Taka 56,712.57 crore during the first six months of current fiscal with an implementation rate of 26.36 percent.The ADP implementation rate during the July-December period of the last fiscal year was 27.45 percent with an expenditure of Taka 49,644.80 crore.