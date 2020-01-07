Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s holiday with sons

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne with their two sons celebrated New Year 2020 in France.

The pictures show Hrithik, Sussanne, their two boys Hridhaan and Hrehaan, Hrithik’s parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik’s musician uncle Rajesh and his sister Sunaina playing in the snow or simply posing for the camera. There are other family members, identified in a Times of India report, as Pashmina and Eshaan Roshan, children of Rajesh Roshan.

The ex-couple got divorced in 2014 ending a 14-year old marriage. They got married in 2000 and separated in 2013. Sussanne is the daughter of 1970s star Sanjay Khan.

Hrithik had a wonderful year in 2019. He saw the release of two very different films – Super 30 and later War.