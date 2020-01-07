Living cost in Dhaka increased by 6.5 pc in 2019: CAB

The cost of living in Dhaka went up by 6.5 percent in 2019 due to hike in prices of commodities and services, said Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).

CAB President Ghulam Rahman unveiled a report on the cost of living and other consumer issues at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Tuesday.

According to the report, living cost in the capital rose by 6 percent in 2018.

Onion was the much-talked-about kitchen item in the previous year, said Ghulam Rahman adding “Locally grown onion price increased by 49.52 percent and price of imported one rose by 71.11 percent on average in the previous year.”

The CAB president said vegetable prices increased by 8.13 percent in 2019. Besides, prices of spices also saw a remarkable hike, he said.

“The rate of unemployment among educated people increased by 34.3 percent last year. Unemployment is growing day by day but thousand of foreign workers are working in Bangladesh,” he added.