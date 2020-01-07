PM reissues warning against corruption

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday reiterated her strong stance against corruption saying the ongoing drive against corruption will continue.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as well as private TV channels and radio stations broadcasted her speech simultaneously. Click here to read the ‘Full text of PM’s speech’.“The ongoing drive against the corrupt elements will continue … I would like to warn everybody again that the corrupt elements whoever they might be and whatever powerful they are, will not be spared,” she said in her speech.

“I warn them again, who are still involved in amassing illegal wealth through corruption, have to be face actions. No wrongdoers, the corrupt person would escape punishment,” she added.

The premier continued, “I call upon the Anti-Corruption Commission to bring to the book those, whoever they might be if found involved in acquiring illegal wealth.”

Sheikh Hasina said the campaign was required so that none could snatch rights of common people and advised the corrupt elements to rectify them immediately in their own interest.

“I work for the common people and I won’t hesitate to take any (required) step to protect their interest,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said as part of the anti-graft campaign her government was spearheading a motivational campaign against corruption considering people’s participation was a must to check corruption adding that the social menace would automatically be reduced if the people could be sensitized.She said harsh drives were simultaneously underway to bring to book those who were involved in corruption while “initiatives have also been taken to widen the use of information communication technology (ICT) to stamp out corruption in various sectors”.

Sheikh Hasina was sworn-in as the prime minister for the fourth time, third in a row, on January 7, 2019 after her party Awami League secured a landslide victory in the general elections held on December 30, 2018.