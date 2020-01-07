President to attend SUST convocation on Wednesday

SUST Correspondent : President M Abdul Hamid will attend the third convocation of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) on Wednesday afternoon.

The head of the state will also offer doa at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (R) and Hazrat Shahparan (R) before attending the SUST convocation ceremony there.

Noted literary critic and writer Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam will deliver his speech as the convocation speaker on the occasion, where a total of 6,750 graduates will be conferred degrees.

Cabinet members, lawmakers, national leaders, secretaries concerned to the President, vice-chancellors of different universities and senior civil and military officials, among others, will attend the convocation.

SUST VC Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed said a total of 20 gold medals will be distributed among students for their outstanding academic performance and contributions. Some 89 students will also be given “Vice- Chancellor Award” on the occasion.

A festive mood, amid tight security measures, is prevailing on the campus and its adjacent areas centering the convocation.

In the meantime, teachers and students of SUST have already collected their invitation cards and academic costumes.