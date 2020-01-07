SUST set to hold its 3rd convocation Wednesday

SUST Correspondent : Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has taken a colourful look as it has completed all necessary preparations to hold its third convocation on Wednesday.

The third convocation of the university is going to be held after a 12 years break as the second one was held on December 6, 2007 while the first one on April 29, 1998.

A festive mood is prevailing among the students, teachers and employees of the university over last few days centering the convocation .

University sources said 6,750 students have registered their names to receive certificated through the convocation.

A total of 20 students will receive President’s Gold Medal. Besides, 89 students, who stood first in their departments, will receive the vice-chancellor awards.

President Abdul Hamid, the chancellor of the university, will attend the convocation while writer Syed Manzoorul Islam will join it as the convocation speaker.

All preparations have been taken to hold the convocation smoothly, SUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed said.

The new graduates were given their convocation costumes—gown, cap—gifts, bags. Academic and administrative buildings, residential halls, the main entrance gate were decorated with lights.

SUST, established in 1986, started its academic activities on February 13, 1991 with only three departments, 13 teachers and 205 students, according to information available on the university website.

It has now expanded to seven schools, 28 departments, two institutes and centers. The university currently has 552 teachers 10,922 students. Besides, SUST has 13 affiliated colleges under the School of Medical Sciences with 4,000 students.