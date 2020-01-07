Underground power supply started in Sylhet

On Sunday, about half a kilometer underground power transmission was introduced from the city’s eastern gate of the Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) shrine.

Meanwhile, the customers, so far, have not faced any problems though it was launched for the first time. On that day, the wires and poles were also removed.

During this, Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury and other councilors of SCC were present.

Earlier, the PDB started work on this project in a 7-km area of ​​the city at a cost of Tk 55 crore. Although work started in early 2018 the work has not yet been completed.

According to Sylhet Power Development Board sources, ‘Power Distribution System Development Project’ was undertaken to take the electricity wires from underground.

It was also decided to operate underground power lines from the city’s Amberkhana to Bandar Bazar, Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) shrine from East Dargah gate, Bagbari point from Chowhatta and several blocks of Shahjalal suburb.

SCC mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury said the successful supply of underground electrification project has started from Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) shrine area. For the first time in the form of a developed state, electricity is being provided from underground.

He said that after observing the experimental supply for 15 to 20 days, full supply has been started from Sunday. “At present, underground power lines will be started in the pilot project from Shahjalal Mazar area to Court Point.”