Bangladesh, Myanmar agree to strongly deal with cross-border issues

Bangladesh will maintain a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy to prevent the smuggling of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances, especially Yaba, while Myanmar will continue to enforce anti-drug measures in line with its national drug control policy.

The decision was taken at the 7th high-level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Myanmar Police Force (MPF), which ended at the conference room of the BGB headquarters at Pilkhana on Wednesday morning through the signing of a Joint Record of Discussions (JRD).

The formal talks between the two border forces began on January 5.

At the meeting, BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam expressed deep concern over the smuggling of illicit drugs, including Yaba, into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

In response, Myanmar’s Chief of Police General Staff Brig Gen Myo Than assured of full cooperation in this regard and reiterated the need for preventing the smuggling of illicit drugs, saying this has a similar effect in their society as well.

Both sides agreed to cooperate with each other in fighting transnational crimes, arms and goods smuggling, human trafficking and terrorism as well as to prevent any kind of illegal border crossing or intrusion and border violation.

Brig Gen Myo Than expressed his concern about transnational crimes and expected concerted efforts by both the border forces to fight this menace.

Replying to a query after the signing of the JRD, he said there are terrorist activities along the border. “There’re many insurgency organisations. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that are found along the border don’t belong to Myanmar Police Force as we don’t use those.”

The BGB chief said the Myanmar side agreed to cooperate with Bangladesh while constructing border roads.

Replying to another query, he said a proposal to construct barbed-wire fences is under consideration of the Home Ministry. “After getting the approval, BGB will start constructing the fence along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border,” he added.

Several other issues, including handover of the people who will trespass international border accidentally or due to natural disasters to both countries’ border forces, exchange of information on border security and law and order, and joint patrol on the border were also discussed at the conference.

After discussions, both sides agreed to return the nationals of the two countries in the case of natural calamity/inadvertent crossing of border line/completion of jail terms in Bangladesh or Myanmar through the bilaterally agreed procedures following the practice of respective country, as well as to share real time information to bring an amicable solution to border-related problems and carry out coordinated/joint patrol along the entire border line between Bangladesh.

Besides, it was decided to hold the next 8th high-level border conference between BGB and MPF in Myanmar in May or June this year or at a mutually convenient time.