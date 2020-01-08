Bangladesh shares consequence of Rohingyas crisis in Asean countries, beyond

Bangladesh has sought support from Cambodia, an important member country of Asean, for early, safe and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya people to their place of origin in Rakhine State of Myanmar.

Bangladesh also highlighted the negative consequence of the prolonged stay of these Rohingya people in Bangladesh, the Asean countries and beyond.

Muhammad Faruk Khan, MP, Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, raised the issue when he met Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

Faruk Khan is now on an official visit to build opinion for early repatriation of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh.

He briefed on the four-point policy direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Cambodian Foreign Minister and sought support from Cambodia to resolve the problem.

Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn mentioned that Cambodia expects a peaceful solution of the Rohingya crisis and is ready to cooperate with Myanmar regarding repatriation process.

They also discussed other bilateral issues, including trade, agriculture and tourism.

On Tuesday, Faruk Khan and the Bangladesh delegation attended 41st Anniversary of the Victory Day of Kingdom of Cambodia invited by the government of Cambodia.

Later, they visited a prominent street in Phnom Penh to be named after Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Golam Faruk Khandakar Prince, Md. Abdul Majid Khan, and high officials from Bangladesh Embassy and Cambodian Government were also present.