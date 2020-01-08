President Abdul Hamid performs ‘Ziarat’ in Sylhet

Sylhet Office : President Md. Abdul Hamid performed ‘Ziarat’ at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shahporan (RA) in Sylhet.

He arrived at Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport by helicopter on Wednesday (January 8) at 12:30 pm. He first visited the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and later Hazrat Shahporan (RA).

At 3 pm, the President Md. Abdul Hamid who is also the Chancellor will attend the 3rd convocation of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST). Littérateur Professor Syed Manjurul Islam will be present as the convocation speaker.

Meanwhile, after a long time as the 3rd convocation of SUST is going to be held so a festive mood has been prevailing across the campus to celebrate the convocation. On the occasion the university has been tastefully decorated. Highest security measures have been taken in Sylhet city in connection with the visit of the President.