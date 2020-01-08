Rapist of DU student arrested: RAB

RAB, however, denied to disclose the identity of the arrestee immediately.The rape victim identified him after seeing his photo following his arrest, RAB sources said.
A second year residential student of Dhaka University became the victim of a rapist near the Army Golf Club in Kurmitola area of the capital on Sunday night.
The girl was admitted to the DMCH around 12:45 am, inspector Bacchu Miah, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, told the daily sun.
Later, the victim’s father filed a case with Cantonment Police Station against some unidentified persons on Monday morning.
DU vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman on Monday announced all-out support for the victim saying the Dhaka University will provide all kind of supports—medical, legal, financial, mental—to the traumatized victim.
The victim is undergoing treatment at the One-stop crisis centre (OCC) in Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.