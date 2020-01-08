Rapist of DU student arrested: RAB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Wednesday morning claimed that they have nabbed the rapist of DU student.

RAB, however, denied to disclose the identity of the arrestee immediately.The rape victim identified him after seeing his photo following his arrest, RAB sources said.

A second year residential student of Dhaka University became the victim of a rapist near the Army Golf Club in Kurmitola area of the capital on Sunday night.

The girl was admitted to the DMCH around 12:45 am, inspector Bacchu Miah, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, told the daily sun.

Later, the victim’s father filed a case with Cantonment Police Station against some unidentified persons on Monday morning.

DU vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman on Monday announced all-out support for the victim saying the Dhaka University will provide all kind of supports—medical, legal, financial, mental—to the traumatized victim.

The victim is undergoing treatment at the One-stop crisis centre (OCC) in Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.