UCB donates Tk10 cr for ‘Mujib Borsho’ celebrations

The United Commercial Bank (UCB) Limited donated Tk 10 crore to Bangabandhu Welfare Trust for celebrating ‘Mujib Borsho’, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prime Minister Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the countdown to ‘Mujib Borsho’ on January 10.Bangladesh will celebrate ‘Mujib Borsho’ from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021 through various programmes. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said the mega celebration will engage the international community.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hasina last week announced that Unesco will celebrate ‘Mujib Borsho’ together with Bangladesh. Unesco took the decision at its 40th General Assembly held at its headquarters in Paris recently.