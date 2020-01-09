Joynal reappointed President’s press secretary

The government has reappointed Joynal Abedin as the President’s press secretary for the next three years on contractual basis.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification on Thursday in this regard.

As per the notification, his appointment will come into effect on January 11 or from the date of his joining the office.

On the same day, he went on post-retirement leave (PRL) after being promoted to a secretary.

He will have to cancel his PRL as per the condition for the appointment.

Joynal was made press secretary to the President on June 8, 2015 and later appointed Principal Press Secretary on April 8, 2019. On April 30, he was again made press secretary to the President.

Joynal, an officer of BCS Information Cadre of 1984 batch, discharged his duties in various important government posts during his long service life.