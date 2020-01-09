President for national consensus to continue development, democracy

President Abdul Hamid on Thursday urged all to take concerted efforts to build a national consensus for the continuity of democracy, the rule of law and uninterrupted socioeconomic development in the country.

“I earnestly call for taking concerted efforts to build a consensus among all irrespective of political parties, classes and professions on fundamental issues for the continuity of democracy, the rule of law and unhindered socioeconomic development in the country,” he said while addressing the 1st parliament session of the New Year in the House.

The President further said: “Peace and progress won’t be sustainable without national consensus.”

Terming parliament as the centre of people’s all hopes and aspirations, he urged all, including the ruling and opposition parties, to play an effective role together in the House to fulfill these. “I urge all, including the treasury and opposition benches, to play a proper and effective role together here in Parliament, the place to fulfill people’s aspirations,” he said.

The President said the current government has been trying to establish Bangladesh as a developed and enlightened country by expediting the overall socioeconomic development.

He said the ruling party and the opposition will also have to play a constructive role in strengthening transparency, accountability, tolerance, human rights and the rule of law and materialising people’s dreams and aspirations.

In his hour-long speech, Abdul Hamid said the 11th Parliament was constituted through a free and fair general election held in 2018 upholding the country’s constitution and continuation of parliamentary democracy.

He also said the government’s efforts to strengthen good governance in the country and ensure the participation of grassroots people in the practice of democracy and development are underway although there are numerous impediments and hostilities.

Mentioning that millions of brave hearts sacrificed their lives to present an independent country, the President said, “Now, it’s our duty to accelerate the march forward of the people and the nation. The Bangalee nation must work diligently with unwavering unity to uphold our glorious independence achieved through the sacrifices of three million martyrs, keep uright the spirit of the Liberation War, build a ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through eliminating corruption, terrorism, drugs and militancy from the country.”

He said Bangladesh is going to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence as a middle-income country in 2021.”Our vision is beyond 2021, on 2041 when Bangladesh will take a prestigious seat among the nations of the world as a developed and prosperous country – that is the aspiration of our nation,” he added.

Abdul Hamid said he is firmly optimistic that they will be able to build a welfare state and achieve the predetermined goals through establishing good governance and social justice, institutionalising democracy and the wholehearted participation of people in all spheres of the society.