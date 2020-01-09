Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq made AL organising secretary

Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq has been made the organising secretary of ruling party Awami League (AL).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday selected Shafiq for the position and also distributed divisional duties among the Joint-General Secretaries and Organising Secretaries, said a press release.

Among the Joint-General Secretaries, Mahbubul Alam Hanif was given charge of Sylhet and Chattogram divisions, Dr Dipu Moni was made responsible for Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions, Dr Hasan Mahmud got Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, and AFM Bahauddin Nasim got Khulna and Barishal divisions.

Among Organising Secretaries, Ahmed Hossain was given Chattogram division, BM Muzammel Haque given Khulna Division, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan got Rangpur division, SM Kamal Hossain got Rajshahi division, Mirza Azam was given Dhaka division, Advocate Afzal Hossain got Barishal and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury got Sylhet division.

The meeting of secretaries will be held at AL President’s political office on Sunday at 10:30 am.

The party chose Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the President of Bangladesh Awami League for a 9th term and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader as general secretary for a second successive time at its 21st national council on December 21.