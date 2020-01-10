Is hydrating and moisturising your skin the same?

How do you decide what skincare products to purchase?

The difference, however, lies mostly in how they go about achieving these results.

Hydration refers to the water content within the cells that leads them to swell and ensures in keeping the skin plump and bouncy.

If water flows out of the cells and the cells are dehydrated, they can become shrivelled, which leads to lacklustre skin. This means that when you’re giving into topical hydration, you are infusing your cells with water and improving your skin’s ability to absorb moisture and nutrients.

On the other hand, moisturising is about trapping and sealing in moisture to build the skin’s protective barrier, preventing water loss and keeping the skin soft and smooth and protected from pollutants.

If your skin tends to be on the dry side, it is easy to assume that a moisturiser will do the job for you to get that youthful glow. While this may be true at times, it is quite possible that your skin may not be dry but just dehydrated. And if the latter is true, then a hydrating cream is what you need to recuperate it.To know if your skin is dry or dehydrated, it’s important to take note of the condition of your skin. The skin holds a natural lipid barrier that protects itself from damage and water loss. If you are prone to having dry or flaky skin, it is a sign that it’s not producing enough lipid cells to form a protective barrier, making it unable to lock in moisture. And that’s where moisturisers come in.

However, remember while hydration is what makes our up with enough water, it won’t stay that way if there is no oil protecting that hydration from evaporating and leaving the skin. In the same manner, dehydrated skin that is moisturised without receiving the amount of hydration will still look dull and feel uncomfortably tight. Dry skin that is hydrated but not moisturised will still flake and will feel dry on touching.