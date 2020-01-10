Japan supports construct resource center in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : A Japan-supported project for construction of multipurpose resource center for agricultural and disaster management has been opened in Tahirpur of Sunamganj district.

The project was implemented by Center for Natural Resources Studies(CNRS) with support from the government of Japan through Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSP), said the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

Mohammad Abdul Ahad, Deputy Commissioner,Sunamganj, Dr M MokhlesurRahman, Executive Director from CNRS and a representative fromthe Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh attended the project launching ceremony on Thursday.

CNRS was awarded the grant for its “Project for Construction of a Multipurpose ResourceCenter for Agricultural and Disaster Management in Tahirpur” in the Tahirpur Upazila of Sunamganj district.

Agriculture is the main livelihood option for the people living in this highlyflood-prone area.

Upon completion of the construction of the Multipurpose Resource Center, CNRS will be able to provide seed storage for at least 1000 farmers for free, shelter for about 300 peopleduring times of emergency, and training for 6,600 beneficiaries annually.

Japan has supported 194 NGO projects through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots HumanSecurity Projects (GGHSP) since 1989 with the view to enhance economic and social humansecurity in the grass-roots level.

The total grant assistance of GGHSP extended to NGOs inBangladesh to date amounts approximately to $ 15 million.