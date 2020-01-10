Kashmir: India top court orders review of longest internet shutdown

India’s Supreme Court has asked the government to review the suspension of internet services in Indian-administered Kashmir within a week.

Justice NV Ramana, reading out the judgement on Friday, said that access to the internet was part of the right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by the constitution.

Some mobile phone and landline services were restored in October, but the indefinite internet suspension has crippled daily life, the media and businesses.

The second-longest internet shutdown in India was also in Kashmir – it lasted from 8 July to 19 November in 2016.

The move by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to revoke the region’s autonomy was controversial as it underpinned Kashmir’s fraught relationship with Delhi. India has also been fighting a long-running insurgency in the Muslim-majority valley.

But the blackout this time -which also initially included phone services – has severely hurt the region’s economy. A range of businesses, from IT services to trade are struggling to operate.