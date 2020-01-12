Countdown to 100 Years of Mujib begins

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Bangladesh High Commission in London organised a press briefing last Friday to announce the countdown of the 100 years of Banganandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth. High Commissioner for Bangladesh in the UK Syeda Muna Tasneem briefed the journalists about celebrating the 100 Years of Mujib and took questions from them.

The High Commissioner told the journalists that Bangladesh High Commission in the UK has taken 30 initiatives to celebrate 100 Years of Mujib from 17th March 2020 until 17th March 2021. Among them the High Commission is organising ‘100 Years of Mujib Children’s festival’. The High Commission will also organise literature and art competition based on Bangabandhu’s life.

The High Commissioner also told that the main aim of celebrating 100 Years of Mujib is to present and inform Bangabandhu’s life, work and philosophy to the British and British-Bangladeshis, especially to the new generations. She also emphasised that Bangabandhu and the independence war of Bangladesh have a close association with the UK. She also mentioned that when Bangabandhu was released from the Pakistani prison, he went to Bangladesh via London and Delhi. The High Commission has also taked the initiatives to collect and preserve these documents.

A number of journalists were present at the press conference. A feature film on Bangabandju was also shown at the press conference.

Earlier, the High commission staff and officers watched the live broadcast of countdown of 100 Years of Mujib inauguration from National Parade Square by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.