First-phase Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat

The first phase of three-day Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj, ended here on Sunday through the Akheri Munajat (final prayers).

Maulana Zubair Hassan, Bangladeshi leader of Tabligh Jamaat, conducted the final prayers from 11:06am. His followers took part in the first phase.

Thousands of devotees raised their hands seeking divine forgiveness and blessings for peace and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah.

The Ijtema began on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi after Fazr prayers on Friday with “a’m bayan” (general sermons) by Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Obaidul Khorshed.

Meanwhile, 11 devotees have so far died due to old-age complications at the Ijtema venue.

The second phase of the Biswa Ijtema will be held on January 17-19 when the followers of Indian Tabligh Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi will take part.