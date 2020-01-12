Foreign medical students’ admission process to end by Jan 31

The Foreign Ministry said the admission process of foreign students to study in Bangladeshi medical colleges is likely to be completed by January 31.

The ministry is scrutinising the papers received from foreign applications for the academic session 2019-20, said a handout from the Foreign Ministry.

The visa process will start after completion of admission process, the Ministry said, urging foreign students not to be confused over false and ill motivated publicities on various websites by dishonest persons/institutions about providing visas to foreign students.