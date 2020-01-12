Free Wi-Fi launched at 146 educational institutions

The government has launched free Wi-Fi at 146 educational institutions across the country.

Prime Minister’s ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy inaugurated the free Wi-Fi service from Posts and Telecommunication Division at the Secretariat on Sunday.

Addressing the launching event, Joy said, “Digital Bangladesh is the demand of all, especially students want free Wi-Fi. The Awami League government has taken the project to fulfill the demand.”

When the country started its ‘Digital Bangladesh’ journey, only one-third people had internet access but now it has increased to 60 percent.

Around 10 crore people have been brought under internet facilities in the last 10 years. “We’re taking the service even to the union level. We’ll continue our efforts to bring all the 16 crore people of the country under internet service,” Joy said.

Aminur Rahman, director of free Wi-Fi project at 567 schools, colleges and universities, said they took the project in July 2018 involving Tk 44.98 crore and it is expected to be completed by July this year.