Jagannathpur municipality mayor Haji Abdul Monaf passes away

Sylhet Office : Mayor of Jagannathpur Municipality in Sunamganj district Haji Abdul Monaf died in the Brighton Hospital, uk on Saturday night (Innalillahi … Rajiun). He was 68. Haji Monaf was the Senior Vice president of Jagannathpur Upazila Awami League.
He left Wife, Three sons and Six daughters and numerous numbers of well-wishers and followers behind.
Planning Minister M A Mannan MP, former MP Advocate Shahinur Pasha Chowdhury, Vice-President of Sunamganj District Awami League Siddique Ahmed, Upozilla Parishad Chairman Ataur Rahman, Bangla Mirror Editor Abdul karim Goni, Executive Editor of Bisshobanglanews24.com and Former Principal Syedpur adarsha college Shahed Rahman, Sylhet Press Club Member and Senior Journalist Enamul Haque Renu, Jaganathpur Press Club President Sonkor Roy, Vice-president Taj Uddin Ahmed, General Secretary Sanowar Hasan Sunu, Joint General Secretary Amit Dev, member Ali Ahmed expressed their deep shock and condoled to the family members.