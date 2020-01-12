Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad

A Maratha organisation has submitted a letter to the district and police authorities in Maharashtra’s Nanded, seeking a case against Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for allegedly hurting the community’s sentiments in a washing powder advertisement, an official said on Saturday.

In the advertisement, the actor is seen playing the role of a Maratha king, who returns victorious with his army, but is admonished for his dirty clothes. The ad then shows the characters dancing around and washing their own clothes.“We received a letter from the Sambhaji Brigade on Thursday, in which they demanded that a case be filed against Akshay Kumar for hurting the community’s sentiments. We have forwarded the letter to the superintendent’s office,” in- charge of Vazirabad Police Station S S Shivale said.

The actor and the detergent brand have also come under flak on social media with the #BoycottNirma hashtag trending on Twitter.