Shakib Khan to settle in the USA

Dhalywood superstar Shakib Khan is planning to settle down in the United States of America (USA) like many other showbiz stars of Bangladesh.

Although Shakib Khan has not confirmed the matter yet but the cinema Industry is worried over the news of Shakib’s plan to settle in the USA.Teachers, physicians, artists, literary persons, businessmen and professionals, who have their own research papers or have received special honour or medals, can avail the opportunity of EB visa.

Tony Dyes, Priya Dyes, Richie Solaiman, Sonia, Monalisa, Dilruba Ruhi, Tamalika Karmakar, Sravanti, Shamim Shahed and others have already got settled in US in the quota visa.