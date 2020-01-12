Skincare resolutions to make you feel on top of the world

New Year is associated with new resolutions, something we all decide to follow until new ones are made. Which is why it is always better to set small goals which are achievable. With 2020 comes the perfect opportunity to start a new skincare routine. Here are four skincare resolutions for the New Year to help begin.

Hydrate yourself

If you are keen on making one resolution successful, let this be the one. Dehydration can have a number of side-effects including headaches and poor concentration. It can also lead to dry lips and loss of elasticity from the skin. Drink at least 6-8 glasses of water a day. Set a timer if you need to and pack in some soup and fruit for good measure.

Foot massage

Make it a point to treat your feet with love in the new year. No technique or suggestions here — just a moment with yourself and an amazing, essential-oil-infused cream. Apply a foot cream right when you are ready to tuck in, so you don’t end up slipping on the floor. This keeps your feet in great shape, and it makes for better sleep routine too!

Level-up your skincare regimeWe are not going to repeat ourselves here, but will surely encourage you to take your beauty regime a notch above and incorporate a serum in order to brighten and tone your complexion, even a mask so that deeply nourishes skin or cleanses the pores. And if you are someone who has just entered the game, don’t worry we have you covered with enough information on skincare routines for ever skin type right from combination skin to oily skin and dry skin.

Also, if this resolution seems hard, here’s what you can try: five quick-fix skincare tips for women who are often running out of time.