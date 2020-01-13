Voting underway in Chattogram-8 by-polls

The voting in the Chattogram-8 constituency which fell vacant following the death of Moin Uddin Khan Badal is underway.

In the election, the ballots are being casted through electronic voting machines (EVMs).Six candidates, including Awami League’s Moslem Uddin Ahmed and BNP’s Abu Sufian, are contesting the by-polls.

The four other contestants are Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) SM Abul Kalam Azad, Syed Mohammad Farid Uddin of Islamic Front Bangladesh, Bapon Dasgupta of NAP and independent runner Mohammad Emdadul Haque.

Meanwhile, five platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and six platoons of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed in the election areas along with regular law enforcers for maintaining the law and order.

The Chattogram-8 constituency is comprised of five wards (ward No 3-7) of Chittagong City Corporation and Boalkhali upazila except Sripur and Kharandip unions.

There are some 4.76 lakh (475,996) voters in the constituency.

Moin Uddin Khan Badal, the executive president of a faction of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod), was elected MP with Awami League’s symbol ‘Boat’ in the last general election.He died at a hospital in Bangalore, India on November 7 last at the age of 67.