PM leaves Abu Dhabi for home

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Abu Dhabi for home this afternoon wrapping up her three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Muhammad Imran saw the premier off at the airport.The flight is scheduled to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:59 pm Bangladesh time.

During her visit to the UAE, the prime minister attended the “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week” and “Zayed Sustainability Prize” ceremony at the ICC Hall of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on Monday morning.

Delegations of DP World led by its Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) headed by its Chief Executive Officer Saif Humaid AL Falasi and member of the ruling family of Dubai, UAE Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum MAK separately met the premier in the afternoon.

Besides, a team of eminent UAE businesspeople called on the prime minister.

An addendum to a previous MoU was signed between Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), UAE, and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the same day.

Later in the evening, the premier joined a conference of nine Bangladeshi envoys working in the Middle Eastern countries at her place of residence at Hotel Shangri-La here.On Tuesday afternoon, Managing Director of Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabian national petroleum and natural gas company based in Dhahran, and Chairman of ACWA Power, Saudi Arabia’s utility developer, called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the bilateral meeting room at her place of residence.

The premier later attended an interview session on “The Critical Role of Women in Delivering Climate Action” at Hall-11, the ADNEC.